India and EU finalize historic free trade agreement in Brussels
India
India and the European Union just wrapped up a major free trade agreement, which Union Minister Piyush Goyal called a historic moment for both sides.
Finalized in Brussels, the deal is being described as "fair, equitable, and balanced," with promises of new opportunities for businesses and everyday people across both regions.
Deal eases mobility for skilled professionals
Goyal echoed the EU president's words, calling this the "mother of all trade deals."
There's a big focus on boosting innovation (think semiconductors, AI, and high-performance computing) and making it easier for skilled professionals to work abroad.
The new plan aims to create more jobs, better tech partnerships, and set global standards for sustainable growth.