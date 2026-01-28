India and EU just signed a game-changing trade deal

What else is in it?

President Murmu pointed out that India's economy has been on a roll for 11 years, now leading as the fastest-growing major economy. She credits smart policies for boosting incomes and spending power.

The new FTA gives India access to a market of two billion people, which could mean even more growth ahead.

Plus, India and the EU also agreed on security partnerships and easier movement for Indian talent to Europe, with leaders launching a five-year plan to build on these wins together.