India and France condemn recent attacks, pledge to curb extremism
India and France just wrapped up a meeting in New Delhi, where they strongly condemned the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and near Delhi's Red Fort.
Both countries made it clear they're standing together against terrorism, with a special focus on stopping cross-border threats and violent extremism.
India and France agree counterterror cooperation
Indian and French officials talked about tackling things like terror financing, online radicalization, and tech-driven threats.
They agreed to boost cooperation by sharing information, building skills, and learning from each other's best practices.
The next round of talks will happen in France as both nations keep pushing for global teamwork through groups like the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force.