India and France discuss Rafale co-production during Modi's France visit
India is in discussions with France to co-develop and produce Rafale fighter jets locally.
Discussed during PM Modi's visit to France, the deal is a big push for the "Make in India" initiative and aims to fill gaps in the country's fighter fleet while boosting homegrown manufacturing.
Proposed ₹3.25L/cr for 94 Rafale jets
The proposed deal is worth ₹3.25 lakh crore and will see 94 Rafale jets made in India with Dassault Aviation working alongside an Indian company.
Half of each jet will be built using local resources.
Talks are moving quickly: France should respond within a few months, negotiations could wrap up within a year, and deliveries are expected to start in about three and a half years.
Rafale deal advances military tech self-reliance
Once finalized, this deal will deepen defense ties between India and France.
It marks a major step toward self-reliance in advanced military tech and shows how global partnerships can drive local innovation.