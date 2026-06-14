India and France discuss Rafale co-production during Modi's France visit

Proposed ₹3.25L/cr for 94 Rafale jets

The proposed deal is worth ₹3.25 lakh crore and will see 94 Rafale jets made in India with Dassault Aviation working alongside an Indian company.

Half of each jet will be built using local resources.

Talks are moving quickly: France should respond within a few months, negotiations could wrap up within a year, and deliveries are expected to start in about three and a half years.