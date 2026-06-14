India and France launch 'Innovation Roadmap 2030' for technology collaboration
India and France just kicked off the "India-France Innovation Roadmap 2030," aiming to team up on emerging tech and connect startups and universities.
Announced after a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Macron, this move is all about making both countries stronger partners in innovation.
India France plan doubling $16B trade
They're planning to double their $16 billion trade in five years, with new efforts like a joint AI Working Group to boost research and industry ties.
Indian travelers will soon be able to use UPI payments at Paris airport and Nice.
Plus, there's a new aeronautics skilling center coming up in Kanpur, high-speed rail projects on the horizon, and 19 fresh partnerships between institutions, so expect more opportunities for students and young professionals.