India and France launch 'Innovation Roadmap 2030' for technology collaboration

India France plan doubling $16B trade

They're planning to double their $16 billion trade in five years, with new efforts like a joint AI Working Group to boost research and industry ties.

Indian travelers will soon be able to use UPI payments at Paris airport and Nice.

Plus, there's a new aeronautics skilling center coming up in Kanpur, high-speed rail projects on the horizon, and 19 fresh partnerships between institutions, so expect more opportunities for students and young professionals.