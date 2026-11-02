India and France propose 114 Rafale with Indian manufacturing
India
India and France are leveling up their partnership: India plans a proposed agreement for 114 new Rafale fighter aircraft including substantial manufacturing in India, with much of the manufacturing happening right at home.
It's all part of their big Horizon 2047 plan to work closer together on security and technology for years to come.
Scorpene submarines and cybersecurity AI roadmaps
The collaboration doesn't stop at jets: India is also looking to add advanced Scorpene-class submarines from France, helping local shipbuilders stay sharp.
Plus, both countries are teaming up on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and other critical technology areas under joint roadmaps that match India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and France's own future goals.