India and Germany just signed 19 big deals—here's what's up
India and Germany teamed up on Monday, signing 19 new agreements during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit.
The deals cover everything from defense tech and semiconductors to green energy and telecom.
There's also some good news for travelers: Indian passport holders now get visa-free airport transit in Germany.
Why should you care?
This partnership isn't just about politics—it means more opportunities for students, startups, and job seekers.
There's €1.24 billion headed into green projects, plus new plans for AI, Industry 4.0, and a renewable energy skills center in Hyderabad.
Support for trade, SMEs, and startups is aimed at helping Indian businesses go global.
It's all part of a bigger move to bring India and Germany closer on innovation, education, and trade.