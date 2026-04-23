India and Germany sign defense technology and peacekeeping training agreements
India
India and Germany have signed two big agreements to team up on defense technology and peacekeeping training.
Defense Ministers Rajnath Singh and Boris Pistorius met in Berlin, focusing on codeveloping military technology and making their strategic partnership even stronger.
Rajnath Singh tours Kiel submarine facility
Singh caught up with the Indian community, chatted with German lawmakers, and talked about working closer with the EU on security.
He also toured a submarine facility in Kiel, hinting at progress on a major submarine deal.
Plus, Germany's air force is expected to join India's Exercise Tarang Shakti exercise later this year as both countries celebrate 25 years of strategic ties.