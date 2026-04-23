India and Germany to sign $8bn deal after Berlin talks
India
India and Germany are about to sign an $8 billion agreement to build six new submarines together.
Announced by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, this move marks a major shift in Germany's defense export policy and is being called a "strategic reset" by India after talks in Berlin.
ThyssenKrupp to supply Project-75 tech
The submarines will be built under Project-75 India with help from Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, featuring technology that lets them stay underwater longer and operate more quietly.
This partnership boosts India's push for homegrown defense technology and helps the Navy stay ahead in the Indo-Pacific, especially as regional threats grow.