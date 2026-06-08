India and Indonesia hold 1st Joint Commission Meeting since 2022

India and Indonesia press for action

The meeting wasn't just about reviewing progress; both sides pushed for real outcomes on things like political teamwork, regional cooperation, digital infrastructure, and space technology.

Jaishankar credited last year's visit by Indonesia's President Prabowo for giving the partnership fresh energy.

Sugiono stressed turning promises into action. Indonesia reaffirmed its central role in India's Act East Policy, with both countries set to keep deepening ties, planning the next round of talks at a mutually convenient date.