India and Indonesia sign 20 agreements during Modi's Jakarta visit
India
India and Indonesia just signed 20 major agreements, boosting their partnership in areas like defense, tech, education, and minerals.
The announcement came during PM Modi's visit to Jakarta, where he called it a "golden chapter" for both countries.
Indonesia also gave him its highest civilian award to mark the occasion.
Indonesia missile purchases and maritime cooperation
Indonesia will now buy India's BrahMos and Astra missiles, showing real trust in Indian tech.
The two countries are teaming up on port development near the crucial Strait of Malacca and expanding coast guard cooperation for safer seas.
Plus, Indonesia is sending an officer to India's maritime data center to help both sides share info faster and keep the region more secure.