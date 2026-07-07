India and Indonesia sign missile deals and IIM Bangalore campus
India and Indonesia just took their partnership up a notch.
Prime Minister Modi and President Prabowo signed deals for new missile systems and announced that IIM Bangalore will open a campus in East Java, giving students from across Southeast Asia access to top business education.
Modi said, "This will greatly benefit young people across the ASEAN region."
Industry, medical and cultural cooperation
The two countries are also teaming up on stainless steel production and rare earth magnets: think tech hardware and clean energy.
There's a new push for easier access to Indian medical products in Indonesia, plus India is sending wheat seeds and helping restore the historic Prambanan Temple.
To top it off, both nations are celebrating cultural ties with the Tagore-Dewantara Year, spotlighting shared history through art and education.