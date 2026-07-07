India and Indonesia sign missile deals and IIM Bangalore campus

Industry, medical and cultural cooperation

The two countries are also teaming up on stainless steel production and rare earth magnets: think tech hardware and clean energy.

There's a new push for easier access to Indian medical products in Indonesia, plus India is sending wheat seeds and helping restore the historic Prambanan Temple.

To top it off, both nations are celebrating cultural ties with the Tagore-Dewantara Year, spotlighting shared history through art and education.