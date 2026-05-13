India and Iran meet in New Delhi before BRICS summit
India and Iran are getting ready for the big BRICS summit in New Delhi, with top officials meeting ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers's Meeting on May 14-15, 2026 to talk about their partnership and what's happening in West Asia.
The focus was on finding ways to strengthen ties, especially as the region faces new challenges.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both sides discussed bilateral and regional issues, including recent developments.
Seyed Abbas Araghchi will attend BRICS
Iran has confirmed its Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, will attend the summit, showing how serious they are about regional diplomacy.
He recently spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar about rising hostilities in West Asia, calling for more teamwork within BRICS to keep things stable.
India Iran to hold BRICS talks
The BRICS Foreign Ministers's Meeting (May 14-15, 2026) is expected to be a key moment for India and Iran to sit down face to face and talk through their shared interests and concerns, especially with so much changing in the region right now.