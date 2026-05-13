India and Iran meet in New Delhi before BRICS summit India May 13, 2026

India and Iran are getting ready for the big BRICS summit in New Delhi, with top officials meeting ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers's Meeting on May 14-15, 2026 to talk about their partnership and what's happening in West Asia.

The focus was on finding ways to strengthen ties, especially as the region faces new challenges.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both sides discussed bilateral and regional issues, including recent developments.