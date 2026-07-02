India and Japan seal 1st defense co-development pact
India
Big news from New Delhi: India and Japan have sealed their very first defense co-development agreement, aiming to boost maritime security and keep the Indo-Pacific region stable.
Both leaders made it clear they're serious about working together for peace, especially with regional tensions on the rise.
Japan pledges ¥100 billion to India
Prime Minister Modi called Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi his "younger sister" and praised their partnership as a bond of trust.
Japan is set to invest 100 billion yen in India over the next decade, focusing on manufacturing, tech, and infrastructure.
The two countries also kicked off new plans for clean energy, like biogas plants, and want to team up on future tech like semiconductors and quantum computing.