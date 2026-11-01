India and Mauritius nominate Chhath Mahaparv for UNESCO recognition
India
India just kicked off a big cultural move by joining forces with Mauritius to nominate the Chhath Mahaparv festival for UNESCO recognition.
Announced on November 1, 2026, this is all about putting India's unique traditions and shared heritage on the global map.
India seeks UNESCO heritage, plans biennale
That's not all. India also wants UNESCO World Heritage status for sites tied to Gandhi's Satyagraha movement in both India and South Africa.
There are plans to highlight ancient links with Oman and Bahrain, celebrate art forms like shadow puppetry and batik across Asia, and prepare an international biennale in New Delhi from 4 December.
It's a fresh push to share India's story with the world, and connect through culture.