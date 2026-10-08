India and Myanmar conclude 3rd defense meeting in Guwahati
India
India and Myanmar just wrapped up their third big defense meeting in Guwahati, led by top officials from both sides.
They looked back at what's worked so far and mapped out new ways to work together, especially on maritime security, training, and building each other's skills.
Myanmar also gave a heartfelt thanks to India for stepping in with Operation Brahma after the recent earthquake.
Indian and Myanmar naval chiefs met
This isn't a one-off: earlier this year, Indian and Myanmar naval chiefs met in Naypyitaw to boost navy-to-navy ties.
These ongoing talks show both countries see real value in teaming up for regional stability.