India and Nepal just got a little more connected! A new direct train, the Saryu-Kamala Express, will now run between Ayodhya and Janakpur, two cities with deep spiritual ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balen Shah would jointly flag off the rail service ahead of the inauguration.

This route makes it much easier for people to visit these important religious spots. The train starts regular service on November 28, covers 604km in about 19 hours, and has comfy air-conditioned and sleeper coaches for the journey.