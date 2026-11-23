India and Nepal launch Saryu-Kamala Express, PM Modi pledges ₹15,000cr
India and Nepal just took a big step closer: Prime Ministers Modi and Shah launched the Saryu-Kamala Express, a weekly train linking Ayodhya and Janakpur to make religious tourism easier for both sides.
Modi also announced a ₹15,000 crore package to help Nepal recover from recent floods during Shah's first official visit to India.
India and Nepal sign 8 MOUs
The two countries signed eight new MOUs covering space tech (including an ISRO-Nepal satellite network), healthcare, and urban development.
Both leaders highlighted how these moves build on their shared culture and history.
Modi said the new train will strengthen their cultural and religious bonds, while calling for more teamwork on climate challenges too.