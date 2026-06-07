India and Nepal link UPI and NPI after Delhi talks

MoU to build Nepal translation platform

The ministers also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to build a language translation platform for Nepal, aiming to make digital tools more accessible.

India handed over 72 health facilities and 12 cultural heritage projects rebuilt after the 2015 earthquake as part of ongoing support.

Plus, both countries agreed on legal cooperation to help tackle cross-border crimes.

All in all, it's a step forward for stronger ties (and some pretty useful upgrades!)