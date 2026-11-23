India and Nepal sign 8 agreements after New Delhi meeting
India and Nepal just signed eight major agreements, teaming up on everything from space tech to health care.
The deals were announced after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah in New Delhi.
Both leaders hope these moves will bring the two neighbors even closer and support their shared growth goals.
Agreements include satcom and healthcare
The partnerships cover a lot: India's space agency and Nepal's ministry are setting up a SATCOM network; there is new collaboration between forensic experts and police academies for better security training; plus, Nepali civil servants will get governance training in India.
Other agreements focus on improving health care, promoting traditional medicine, urban development, and boosting livestock and fisheries sectors.