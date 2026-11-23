India and Nepal sign South Asia satellite communication network deal
India and Nepal just signed a deal to launch a satellite communication network, using India's South Asia Satellite.
The agreement was made in New Delhi with both countries' prime ministers present, and the project will be carried out by ISRO and Nepal's Ministry of Information and Communication.
Satellite network gives Nepal free bandwidth
This new network is set to make life easier in Nepal, especially for people in remote areas. It will boost things like telemedicine, online education, and disaster response, huge for a country with tough mountain terrain.
The plan includes a ground station plus 300 user terminals across Nepal, all getting free access to satellite bandwidth.
It's also a big move for stronger tech ties between India and Nepal.