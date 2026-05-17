India and Netherlands formalize strategic partnership in The Hague India May 17, 2026

India and the Netherlands just leveled up their friendship, making it official as a strategic partnership during Prime Minister Modi's visit to The Hague.

Leaders from both sides talked about boosting trade, sharing tech ideas, and connecting people.

They also tackled big global topics like the conflict in Ukraine and West Asia's recent ceasefire, highlighting its impact on energy and world trade.