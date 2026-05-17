India and Netherlands formalize strategic partnership in The Hague
India and the Netherlands just leveled up their friendship, making it official as a strategic partnership during Prime Minister Modi's visit to The Hague.
Leaders from both sides talked about boosting trade, sharing tech ideas, and connecting people.
They also tackled big global topics like the conflict in Ukraine and West Asia's recent ceasefire, highlighting its impact on energy and world trade.
India, Netherlands adopt strategic partnership roadmap
Both countries adopted a Strategic Partnership Roadmap to work together more closely in areas like innovation and regional stability.
The Netherlands is now co-leading a key pillar in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative alongside Germany and the European Union.
Plus, Prime Minister Modi invited Prime Minister Jetten to visit India, so expect even stronger ties ahead as they aim to solve challenges together.