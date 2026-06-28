India and Seychelles sign 19 agreements during PM Modi visit
India and Seychelles just signed 19 agreements to team up on defense, healthcare, digital payments (think UPI), maritime security, agriculture, and even space.
This happened during Prime Minister Modi's three-day trip to Seychelles, where he and President Patrick Herminie also marked 50 years of friendship between the two countries.
India steps up support to Seychelles
India is stepping up support by gifting a patrol vessel, utility vehicles, and boats to boost Seychelles's defense.
There are more: upgrades for the Coast Guard's PS Zoroaster ship and a Dornier aircraft, plus six ambulances.
India is also sending over rice and cement for local needs. On top of that, both countries are working together on affordable medicines and a new education center, making this partnership feel pretty future-focused.