India and Seychelles sign 19 agreements during PM Modi visit

India steps up support to Seychelles

India is stepping up support by gifting a patrol vessel, utility vehicles, and boats to boost Seychelles's defense.

There are more: upgrades for the Coast Guard's PS Zoroaster ship and a Dornier aircraft, plus six ambulances.

India is also sending over rice and cement for local needs. On top of that, both countries are working together on affordable medicines and a new education center, making this partnership feel pretty future-focused.