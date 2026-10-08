India and Singapore explore 3,000km 2,000MW Imphal Singapore power corridor

According to Union minister of state for power Shripad Yesso Naik, this proposed interconnection has the potential to facilitate reliable cross border electricity trade, support clean energy integration and strengthen regional energy security.

India already shares electricity with neighbors like Bangladesh and Nepal, but this new project could open doors for even bigger connections, including possible future links with places like Saudi Arabia.

India also wants to share its renewable know-how with ASEAN nations as part of its One Sun One World One Grid push for greener global networks.