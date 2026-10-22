India and Singapore launch 33rd SIMBEX naval exercise in Visakhapatnam
India
The 33rd SIMBEX, a joint maritime drill between India and Singapore, just kicked off in Visakhapatnam and runs until October 26.
The event brings together Indian ships INS Nilgiri and INS Kamorta, and Singapore's RSS Supreme, with top naval officers from both countries coming together to launch the exercise.
SIMBEX phases cover workshops and ASW
This year's SIMBEX is split into two parts: a Harbour Phase for workshops and planning (October 21-23), followed by a Sea Phase (October 24-26) focusing on anti-submarine warfare and tactical training in the Bay of Bengal.
What started back in 1994 as Exercise Lion King has grown into a key partnership, helping both navies work better together while tackling shared security challenges across the Indo-Pacific.