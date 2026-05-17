India and Sweden become strategic partners during Modi's Gothenburg visit
India and Sweden just took their friendship to the next level, officially becoming strategic partners during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Gothenburg.
The two leaders talked about boosting trade, working together on technology and green projects, and teaming up in defense and innovation.
Prime Minister Modi awarded Polar Star
Prime Minister Modi received the Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross, for his efforts in strengthening ties. Bilateral trade reached $7.75 billion in 2025, with plans for more collaboration through India-European Union partnerships.
Modi encouraged investments in maritime logistics and port infrastructure, and they also discussed collaboration in green shipping, met business leader Robert Maersk Uggla, and connected with the Indian community through cultural events.