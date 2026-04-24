India and UK conclude New Delhi Strategic Dialogue prioritizing counterterrorism
India and the UK just wrapped up their annual Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi, where top security advisers talked about taking their partnership to the next level, especially around technology and national security.
They also agreed to work more closely on counterterrorism, showing they are serious about tackling global threats together.
India UK Bhubaneswar semiconductor fab collaboration
The two countries have already made progress in areas such as telecom, AI, and critical minerals.
A standout project is India's first commercial compound semiconductor fabrication facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, a collaboration between UK-based Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd and India's SiCSem Pvt. Ltd.
Looking ahead, they are planning even tighter teamwork on semiconductors, quantum tech, cybersecurity, and defense, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.
Regional issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict were also part of the conversation.