India and UK conclude New Delhi Strategic Dialogue prioritizing counterterrorism

India UK Bhubaneswar semiconductor fab collaboration

The two countries have already made progress in areas such as telecom, AI, and critical minerals.

A standout project is India's first commercial compound semiconductor fabrication facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, a collaboration between UK-based Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd and India's SiCSem Pvt. Ltd.

Looking ahead, they are planning even tighter teamwork on semiconductors, quantum tech, cybersecurity, and defense, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

Regional issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict were also part of the conversation.