India and US near signing 99% finished trade deal
India
India and the US are just about to wrap up a major trade agreement that's been in the works since February 2025.
Officials say the deal is 99% finished, with only a few details left.
Once signed, it'll give India better access to US markets and help it compete more strongly with Southeast Asian countries.
Goyal praises deal, notes late-night calls
Goyal called the agreement "very fair, very equitable," pointing out that it's built on mutual benefits, just like deals other big economies make.
The main challenge? Time zone differences meant lots of late-night calls for his team, but Goyal described the talks as "joyous" thanks to smooth cooperation and real respect between both sides.