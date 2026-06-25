India and US near trade deal, Goyal demands 18% margin
India
India and the US are almost ready to sign a big trade deal, but there's one catch: India wants to keep its edge with lower tariffs compared to other countries.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says this 18% competitive margin is a must for India, so talks are focused on making sure that advantage sticks.
India seeks guarantees over 10% duty
Goyal recently met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and they covered topics like market access, digital trade, and supply chain resilience.
With a temporary 10% duty set to expire soon, India is asking for legal guarantees to protect its position.
Both sides want a fair agreement, but some differences still need ironing out before the pact gets signed.