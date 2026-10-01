India and US show growing trade ties at Milwaukee G-20
At the latest G-20 trade meeting in Milwaukee, India and the US showed off their growing friendship; US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer even jokingly called Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal "trade minister for life."
Beyond the friendly vibes, both sides talked about big issues like food security, forced labor in supply chains, and making sure countries don't use food as a bargaining chip.
Milwaukee framework targets global steel overproduction
The summit also introduced the "Milwaukee Framework," a fresh plan to tackle worldwide steel overproduction.
Countries agreed to work together more closely (think better monitoring and greater scrutiny of transhipment) to keep things fair.
This builds on earlier G-20 promises and is meant to help everyone play by the same rules in global trade.