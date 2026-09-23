India and US start 22nd Yudh Abhyas in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan
India
India and the US are teaming up for the 22nd edition of their joint military exercise, Yudh Abhyas 2026.
Held in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, around 600 personnel from each side are working together on mission planning and battlefield drills to boost teamwork and communication.
Apache helicopters included and knowledge exchange
This round features Apache helicopters for more realistic air-and-ground action, with training happening across different terrains.
The focus isn't just on tactics: there's also a big exchange of knowledge about weapons and unmanned systems.
As US Ambassador Sergio Gor put it, "Yudh Abhyas in full swing! US and Indian Army soldiers exchange knowledge on weapons, equipment, and unmanned systems."