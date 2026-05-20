India and Vietnam deepen defense cooperation with Hanoi ministerial meeting
India
India and Vietnam just took their partnership up a notch, with their defense ministers meeting in Hanoi to discuss everything from maritime security to military training.
They are both keen on keeping the Indo-Pacific peaceful and open for everyone.
India Vietnam sign AI quantum agreement
The two countries signed a fresh agreement to work together on artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum tech.
India is also setting up an AI lab at Vietnam's Telecommunications University, plus they helped launch a new language lab at the Air Force Officers's College.
This visit follows days after India and Vietnam elevated ties to an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership, showing both are serious about working closely on defense, tech, and education.