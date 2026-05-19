India and Vietnam to co-produce military hardware, boost maritime security
India
India and Vietnam are joining forces to make military hardware together, marking a big step in their strategic partnership.
At a meeting in Hanoi, Defense Ministers Rajnath Singh and Gen. Phan Van Giang also discussed ways to boost maritime security and keep the region stable.
Vietnam interested in India's BrahMos missiles
Vietnam is interested in India's BrahMos missiles, showing just how much their defense ties are growing.
The two countries plan to work more closely on military training, cybersecurity, and U.N. peacekeeping.
Singh also announced a new AI lab at Nha Trang's Telecommunications University and helped open a language lab at Vietnam's Air Force Officers's College, both moves aimed at strengthening tech collaboration.