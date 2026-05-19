India and Vietnam to co-produce military hardware, boost maritime security

Vietnam interested in India's BrahMos missiles

Vietnam is interested in India's BrahMos missiles, showing just how much their defense ties are growing.

The two countries plan to work more closely on military training, cybersecurity, and U.N. peacekeeping.

Singh also announced a new AI lab at Nha Trang's Telecommunications University and helped open a language lab at Vietnam's Air Force Officers's College, both moves aimed at strengthening tech collaboration.