India announces $175 million special economic package for Seychelles
India
India just announced a $175 million Special Economic Package for Seychelles and signed multiple MoUs in the leaders' presence as the island nation's president visited.
The deal covers everything from social housing and e-mobility to health, job training, defense, and maritime security.
Package aligns with India's MAHASAGAR vision to strengthen ties
This package aligns with India's MAHASAGAR vision to strengthen ties across the Indian Ocean—think better fisheries, ports, green energy, tourism, and fintech.
It also builds on years of teamwork in defense and trade (including direct flights and a strong Indian community in Seychelles), aiming for more jobs and opportunities in Seychelles.