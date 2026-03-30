India announces 60-day emergency kerosene allocation to states and UTs
India's government has announced a 60-day emergency allocation of kerosene to state and union territory administrations, enabling them to distribute limited quantities through the Public Distribution System (PDS), making sure families who still rely on kerosene for cooking and lighting aren't left in the dark.
This move temporarily brings back PDS kerosene in 21 states and union territories where it had already been phased out.
States given limited kerosene PDS supplies
States and union territories can now hand out limited SKO supplies via PDS, and gas stations are allowed to stock and sell kerosene more easily for wider reach.
Local governments get flexibility to adjust based on real demand, especially where regular supply chains struggle.
After these two months, officials will review whether to extend or tweak the plan depending on how things go.