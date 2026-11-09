India approves 118 ECMS investment proposals under ₹77,000 cr scheme
India
India just approved 118 new investment proposals under its ₹77,000 crore Electronic Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), spreading projects across 16 states.
Launched last year, ECMS is all about building a stronger homegrown tech supply chain and making sure we are less dependent on imports for key electronic parts.
ECMS supports SMEs, 38 facilities operational
The scheme isn't just for big players: it puts a spotlight on small- and medium-sized businesses, aiming to spark local innovation.
So far, 38 facilities are already up and running, with another 16 getting their equipment installed.
The hope is that these moves will put India on the map as a global hub for electronic component manufacturing.