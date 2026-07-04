India approves 3 new air defense systems to bolster defenses
India just gave the green light to three new air defense systems to step up its security game.
Recently, the Defence Acquisition Council, led by defense minister Rajnath Singh, approved MR-SAM missiles, V-SHORADS, and Akash Tarang.
These systems are designed to protect against everything from drones and cruise missiles to fighter jets, basically anything that could threaten Indian skies.
MR-SAM, V-SHORADS, Akash Tarang capabilities
The MR-SAM (built with Israel) can shoot down targets more than 70km away and reports suggest it proved itself during Operation Sindoor by stopping a Pakistani missile.
V-SHORADS is a new close-range system being developed by DRDO to replace or supplement existing Igla missiles and L-70 guns as a final shield for key spots.
Akash Tarang takes a techy approach by jamming drone signals so they lose control.
Altogether, these upgrades will plug right into India's upcoming Sudarshan Chakra network for next-level air defense.