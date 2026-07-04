India approves 3 new air defense systems to bolster defenses

MR-SAM, V-SHORADS, Akash Tarang capabilities

The MR-SAM (built with Israel) can shoot down targets more than 70km away and reports suggest it proved itself during Operation Sindoor by stopping a Pakistani missile.

V-SHORADS is a new close-range system being developed by DRDO to replace or supplement existing Igla missiles and L-70 guns as a final shield for key spots.

Akash Tarang takes a techy approach by jamming drone signals so they lose control.

Altogether, these upgrades will plug right into India's upcoming Sudarshan Chakra network for next-level air defense.