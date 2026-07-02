India approves first satellite-guided helicopter landing system

International compliance

PinS meets DGCA and ICAO standards

The PinS procedure has been designed as per DGCA regulations and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. Undavalli Heliport is the first private heliport in India to get approval for this advanced instrument approach procedure. The approval is expected to speed up the adoption of similar procedures across India, enhancing various helicopter services including emergency medical transport, disaster response, tourism, and more.