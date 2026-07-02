India approves first satellite-guided helicopter landing system
What's the story
India has approved its first Private Point-in-Space (PinS) Instrument Approach Procedure for helicopters at Undavalli Heliport in Andhra Pradesh. The procedure uses satellite navigation to facilitate safe and precise landings at heliports without traditional ground-based systems. Developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), it was approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Technological advancement
Ram Mohan Naidu calls approval historic
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu hailed the approval as a "historic milestone" in modernizing India's helicopter navigation system. He said, "The introduction of India's first PinS Instrument Approach Procedure marks the beginning of a new era in helicopter operations by significantly enhancing flight safety, operational efficiency and all-weather accessibility." The technology is particularly useful for low visibility conditions like fog or rain.
International compliance
PinS meets DGCA and ICAO standards
The PinS procedure has been designed as per DGCA regulations and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. Undavalli Heliport is the first private heliport in India to get approval for this advanced instrument approach procedure. The approval is expected to speed up the adoption of similar procedures across India, enhancing various helicopter services including emergency medical transport, disaster response, tourism, and more.
Infrastructure modernization
'Our foremost is the adoption of modern technologies'
Naidu stressed the government's commitment to modernizing aviation infrastructure through Performance-Based Navigation (PBN) and indigenous satellite-based technologies. He said, "Our foremost priority is the adoption of modern technologies to make helicopter operations more reliable and more accessible across the country." The approval comes after successful implementation of GAGAN-based precision approaches by commercial aircraft, furthering India's goal of a technology-driven helicopter ecosystem.