India approves ITLA to draft 10-year National Transport Master Plan
Big update for India's infrastructure: the government just approved the Integrated Transport and Logistics Authority (ITLA).
This new body will map out a 10-year-plus National Transport Master Plan, covering everything from roads and railways to ports.
The main goal? Smarter planning so our transport systems actually keep up with how fast things are growing.
As Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw put it, this is about making sure future projects match what people and businesses really need.
ITLA centralizes data, mandates ₹500cr reviews
ITLA isn't just about big plans. It's also bringing all kinds of data together, like GST e-way bills and FASTag information, into one national database.
This means better decisions on where to build or upgrade next.
Plus, government projects costing ₹500 crore or more will get a careful technical review before starting and after it's done, to check if it really delivers results.
ITLA to boost connectivity and skilling
This move builds on earlier national efforts like PM GatiShakti and the National Logistics Policy.
ITLA will keep pushing for better connectivity, fresh ideas in logistics, and even help with capacity building and skilling.