India approves ITLA to draft 10-year National Transport Master Plan

Big update for India's infrastructure: the government just approved the Integrated Transport and Logistics Authority (ITLA).

This new body will map out a 10-year-plus National Transport Master Plan, covering everything from roads and railways to ports.

The main goal? Smarter planning so our transport systems actually keep up with how fast things are growing.

As Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw put it, this is about making sure future projects match what people and businesses really need.