India approves National Investment Policy for Urea-2026 to boost production
India
Big news for India's farming scene: the government has just approved the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026 (NIPU-2026).
The goal? Make more urea here at home and rely less on imports.
This fresh policy updates the old NIP-2012, which helped modernize and build urea plants until 2019.
Policy sets RoE 12% to 16%
The Department of Fertilizers designed this policy to encourage new manufacturing units.
It tweaks how pricing works, sets a fair return on equity (12% to 16%), and makes costs more stable by converting fixed expenses into rupees after four years.
With 33 urea plants already running but still not enough to meet demand, this move aims to close the gap and attract more investment in gas-based production.