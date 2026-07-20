India approves QDENGA dengue vaccine for ages 4 to 60
India
Big news: QDENGA, made by Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India, just became the first dengue vaccine approved in India.
It's safe for anyone aged four to 60 and doesn't require any pre-vaccination testing, so getting protected is a lot simpler now.
QDENGA who prequalified with 32 million+ doses
India faces a huge dengue problem, and QDENGA could be a game-changer.
The vaccine is already used in 43 countries, with more than 32 million doses given.
It is WHO prequalified, protects against all four types of dengue virus, and has been thoroughly tested, including trials with Indian participants, to make sure it works well and is safe.