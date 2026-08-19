India approves ₹9,450cr rail projects adding 410km across 4 states
India
Big news for travel and logistics: India just approved ₹9,450 crore to expand rail lines in West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.
By 2030-31, these projects will add 410km of new tracks across eight districts and benefit about 60 lakh people in around 6,448 villages.
Kharagpur-Bhadrak 173km 4-track upgrade
The highlight is a major four-track upgrade between Kharagpur and Bhadrak (173km), plus expansions on key routes like Bhadrak-Haridaspur.
These upgrades are set to ease congestion, make trips to spots like Bhitarkanika National Park smoother, and handle an extra 76 million tons of freight traffic annually.
The government also expects big wins for the environment (less oil imported and a sharp drop in CO2 emissions) while making travel faster for everyone.