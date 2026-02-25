India asks Dassault to submit bid for 114 Rafales

Most jets will be assembled in Nagpur

Most of these jets—at least 96—will be assembled in Nagpur at Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL), which Dassault now owns a 51% stake in, with local companies like Tata and Mahindra pitching in.

The plan is to boost Indian-made content to over half the jet's parts, creating jobs and tech opportunities here.

The Nagpur facility will also help Dassault build jets for other countries, making it a key global hub alongside their French site.

If all goes well, first deliveries start from 2030.