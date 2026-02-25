India asks Dassault to submit bid for 114 Rafales
India has asked Dassault Aviation to submit a bid for 114 Rafale fighter jets by April 2026, in what could be one of its largest defense acquisitions.
The Defence Acquisition Council cleared the Air Force's plan last month (January 2026), and the deal could cost at least ₹2.5 lakh crore.
Most jets will be assembled in Nagpur
Most of these jets—at least 96—will be assembled in Nagpur at Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL), which Dassault now owns a 51% stake in, with local companies like Tata and Mahindra pitching in.
The plan is to boost Indian-made content to over half the jet's parts, creating jobs and tech opportunities here.
The Nagpur facility will also help Dassault build jets for other countries, making it a key global hub alongside their French site.
If all goes well, first deliveries start from 2030.