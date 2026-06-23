India asks ICANN for local root server to speed internet
India is pushing ICANN to set up a local internet root server, aiming to make online access faster for its massive population, more than 1 billion people.
Right now, DNS queries from India are routed through servers in places like the US and Singapore, which can slow things down.
Parliamentary committee recommended 1 root server
Having a root server in India could seriously boost internet speed and reliability. It would also help tackle cyber threats more quickly and keep malware in check.
The move was recommended by a parliamentary committee in a report published in February 2024, and MeitY Secretary S Krishnan summed it up: "There should be one root server in India to cater to the requirements of the country's huge population."
Negotiations with ICANN are ongoing, tying into India's push for digital independence under Atmanirbhar Bharat.