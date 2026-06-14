India asks shipping firms to cut Indian crew Gulf trips
India
India is asking shipping companies to cut back on sending Indian crew members to the Persian Gulf, following a US strike on an oil tanker that killed three Indians.
This move comes after two more ships with Indian crews were attacked in the same week, raising serious safety concerns for those working at sea.
Directorate General urges heightened Gulf security
The Directorate General of Shipping wants vessels passing through the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to boost their security and stay alert for maritime warnings.
Since February 28, there have been 46 attacks here, resulting in 14 casualties, prompting Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez to call these incidents "simply unacceptable."
Meanwhile, India has protested these attacks with US officials.