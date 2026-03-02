India asks states to be alert amid Israel-Iran tensions
India
India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has told states to stay alert for any signs of communal tension, following fresh violence in the Middle East.
The advisory, sent on February 28, urges local authorities to keep an eye on activities—like provocative sermons—that could stir unrest at home.
Security stepped up in J&K
This warning comes right after US-Israel military strikes on Iran. With a big Indian community living in the Gulf, the government is watching things closely and asking everyone to stay calm.
In Jammu and Kashmir, security has been stepped up: internet speeds have been slowed and police presence increased after protests linked to the death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The main goal: keep things peaceful while tensions run high abroad.