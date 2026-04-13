India assures no fuel shortages and gives 10% LPG boost

India diversifies energy sources

India isn't just waiting things out: it's actively diversifying where it gets its energy.

The ship Jag Vikram is set to bring in over 20,000 tons of LPG to Kandla port on April 14 as part of efforts to rely less on Gulf countries.

Meanwhile, connections with the Gulf are still strong: nearly 1 million people have flown in from the region since late February, and even vehicle production saw a healthy jump last month, proof that business (and life) keeps moving forward despite global tensions.