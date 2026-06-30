India avoided fuel shortages after Strait of Hormuz shutdown

India sustained supply despite low reserves

India leaned on long-term deals with suppliers from places like West Africa, the Americas, and even boosted cooking gas imports from the US

Even with less than 74 days' worth of oil in reserves, this mix kept things running smoothly for over four months.

Plus, India's network of refineries and pipelines made it easy to reroute shipments and ramp up cooking gas production without missing a beat.

The whole episode showed just how important it is to stay prepared for future disruptions.