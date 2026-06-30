India avoided fuel shortages after Strait of Hormuz shutdown
When the key Strait of Hormuz was shut down in February 2026, India managed to dodge any fuel shortages.
The secret? Years of planning and smart moves: India grew its oil supplier list from 27 to 41 countries, so when Gulf imports stopped, they had plenty of backup options ready.
India sustained supply despite low reserves
India leaned on long-term deals with suppliers from places like West Africa, the Americas, and even boosted cooking gas imports from the US
Even with less than 74 days' worth of oil in reserves, this mix kept things running smoothly for over four months.
Plus, India's network of refineries and pipelines made it easy to reroute shipments and ramp up cooking gas production without missing a beat.
The whole episode showed just how important it is to stay prepared for future disruptions.