India awaits Supreme Court approval for school sex education plan
India's government is gearing up to bring sex education into schools, but it's waiting on Supreme Court approval.
The plan, put together by a team of experts, was announced on July 13, 2026.
It's meant to help students understand relationships better and clear up confusion caused by laws like the Posco Act, while also matching up with the National Education Policy.
Expert panel proposes age appropriate classes
If approved, students from primary school onward would get age-appropriate sex education classes twice a week, taught by trained teachers.
The expert panel also wants workshops for parents so everyone's on the same page about kids' growth and safety.
The main goal? Empowering young people to spot unsafe situations, set boundaries, and ask for help when needed.
This could really shake up how schools approach health and safety across India.