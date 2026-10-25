India backs Andhra Pradesh to become global semiconductor design hub
India
Big news for Andhra Pradesh: the central government is backing the state to become a global hub for semiconductor design.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi and promised support and also discussed ways to ramp up artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the state.
Centre boosts Andhra Pradesh semiconductor research
The central government is focusing on boosting semiconductor research and skill training and capacity building in the semiconductor sector in Andhra Pradesh.
On top of that, Naidu pitched new railway projects (like a high-speed Amaravati-Visakhapatnam corridor and better train services connecting major cities) to make travel smoother and help the state's economy grow.